CSK’s Matheesha Pathirana sustains hamstring injury ahead of IPL 2024

In a blow to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), pacer Matheesha Pathirana has sustained a hamstring injury ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024 season.

The Lanky speedster sustained the injury on his left leg during the second T20I between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Sylhet on Friday, March 6. It was a recurrence of the injury he sustained in the opening game.

The incident took place during the 16th over of Bangladesh’s run chase. Pathirana cramped in between the over and was seen holding his left hamstring after bowling the fourth delivery of the over, a slower full-length ball to Najmul Hossein Shanto, who guided it for a single.

He didn’t finish the over, and Angelo Mathews bowled the remaining two deliveries. Pathirana was earlier seen cramping up while delivering the 17th over in the first T20I against Bangladesh. The physio attended to him before he resumed the over.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board has confirmed that Pathirana, who is the leading wicket-taker in the three-game T20I series (three wickets in two games), has been ruled out of the third T20I. SLC tweeted:

“Matheesha Pathirana will not be available for selection for the 3rd T20I, as the player has sustained a Grade 1 hamstring injury on his left leg. Pathirana suffered the injury while bowling in the 2nd T20i game.”

CSK would now hope that the injury is not serious and that he recovers for the IPL 2024.

Pathirana was the third-highest wicket-taker for the Super Kings last season. The youngster picked up 19 wickets in 12 games at an economy rate of 8 as his team won their fifth IPL title.

It's worth mentioning that Pathirana had sustained a shoulder injury at the 2023 ODI World Cup and ruled out of the marquee ICC tournament.

Double blow for CSK, Devon Conway ruled out of first half of IPL 2024

The MS Dhoni-led CSK are already without opener Devon Conway, who has been ruled out of the first half of the IPL after undergoing surgery on his fractured left thumb.

The wicketkeeper-batter damaged his left thumb while keeping wickets in the second T20I against Australia in Auckland last month.

CSK squad for IPL 2024: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly

CSK’s schedule in IPL 2024 so far

March 22: vs RCB at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai at 8 pm IST

March 26: vs Gujarat Titans at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai at 7.30 pm IST

March 31: vs Delhi Capitals at ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag at 7.30 pm IST

April 5: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad at 7.30 pm IST

