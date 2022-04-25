CSK's next match in IPL 2022: Venue, date, time and opposition details

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) went down to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 11 runs in Match 38 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Punjab scored 187 for 4. Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with 88* off 59, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa contributed 42 in 32. The duo added 110 for the second wicket. For Chennai, Dwayne Bravo (2/42) and Maheesh Theekshana (1/32) were the only wicket-takers.

In response, Chennai were held to 176 for 6. Ambati Rayudu smacked a brilliant 78 off 39 balls. However, some excellent death bowling from Kagiso Rabada (2/23) and Arshdeep Singh (1/23) ensured victory for Punjab.

CSK's next match date

As per the IPL schedule, Chennai's next match in IPL 2022 will be against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Sunday, May 1. The match will be an evening game and will thus begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Hyderabad are currently on a five-match winning streak. Before the match against Chennai, they will take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 27.

SRH’s winning streak in IPL 2022 actually began with an eight-wicket thumping of Chennai at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on April 9. Hyderabad have been a different team since. CSK too have won a couple of matches following the defeat at the hands of Hyderabad. Can they get the better of SRH this time round?

CSK full squad for IPL 2022

Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS. Dhoni (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhagath Varma

Edited by Sai Krishna