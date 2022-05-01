CSK's next match in IPL 2022: Venue, date, time and opposition details

MS Dhoni’s return to captaincy began with a win as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 13 runs in Match 46 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Chennai’s openers led the way as the franchise posted 202 for 2 in their 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed 99 in 57 balls, while Devon Conway was unbeaten on 85 off 55 deliveries. The duo featured in a first-wicket stand of 182 to pulverize Hyderabad’s bowlers.

Chasing 203, SRH ended on 189 for 6 despite Nicholas Pooran’s 64* off 33. Mukesh Choudhary claimed four wickets for Chennai.

CSK's next match date

As per the IPL schedule, Chennai's next match in IPL 2022 will be against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, May 4. The match will be an evening game and will thus begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Bangalore will go into the match against Chennai on the back of a three-match losing streak. In their previous clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT), they went down by six wickets. Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar hit fifties for RCB, but GT chased down the target of 171 with ease.

When Chennai and Bangalore met in the first half of IPL 2022, Shivam Dube (95* off 46) and Robin Uthappa (88 off 50) starred in a 23-run win. CSK put up 216 for 4 batting first and then held RCB to 193 for 9.

CSK full squad for IPL 2022

MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhagath Varma

