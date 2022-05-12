CSK's next match in IPL 2022: Venue, date, time and opposition details

The Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in match 59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

CSK were rolled over for 97 in 16 overs after losing the toss and being sent into bat. Skipper MS Dhoni top-scored for the team with an unbeaten 36 off 33 balls.

However, there was no other contribution of note. Chennai had lost half their side for 29 inside the powerplay as Devon Conway and Moeen Ali registered ducks. Ruturaj Gaikwad perished for 7, Robin Uthappa for 1 and Ambati Rayudu for 10.

Mumbai lost 4 for 33 in the chase as left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary finished with figures of 3 for 23. Tilak Varma (34*), however, held the MI innings together and ensured victory for the franchise.

CSK's next match date

As per the IPL schedule, Chennai's next match in the IPL 2022 edition will be against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, May 15. The match will be the first game of a double-header and will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Gujarat are currently the table-toppers in IPL 2022, having garnered 18 points from 12 matches. In their previous game, they hammered the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 62 runs. Batting first, GT could only post 144 for 8 on the board on a tough surface in Pune. However, their bowlers were brilliant in response and bundled out LSG for 82 runs in 13.5 overs.

Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Gujarat with 4 for 24. GT opener Shubman Gill walked away with the player of the match award for his hard-fought 63 not out off 49 balls.

CSK full squad for IPL 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma

Edited by Puranjay Dixit