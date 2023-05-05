CSK's Super Kings Academy goes overseas, sets up center in Berkshire, UK, to be mentored by Deep Dasgupta

The Super Kings Academy, an initiative associated with the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has announced its first overseas venture with a center established in Berkshire, United Kingdom.

Former Indian wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta will mentor the academy, which is the sixth such facility that aims to train budding boys and girls in the sport of cricket.

A press release by the Super Kings Academy confirmed the development with coaching set to commence from June 2023. Located at Crosfields School, Reading in Berkshire, the academy will have six outdoor turf pitches and six astro turf pitches, to go with six indoor pitches and a gym.

Kasi Viswanathan, the CEO of CSK, expressed his delight at the latest venture and said:

"We are thrilled to take Super Kings Academy to the United Kingdom. Geographical boundaries in cricket are shrinking in the last few years. When we started Super Kings Academy last summer, we wanted to spread our wings not just across India but also around the world.

"We are glad to take the first step in that direction. Super Kings Academy is known for its world-class facilities and expert coaching. The academy in Berkshire will be no different. I'm confident that the academy in Berkshire is in trusted hands."

Stating CSK's desire as a franchise to develop talent outside India as well, Mr. Viswanathan continued:

"As a global franchise, we are happy to nurture talent outside India as well, who will hopefully go on to play for higher levels."

"It is my honor and privilege" - Deep Dasgupta on joining the Super Kings Academy's Berkshire venture

Dasgupta reacted to being appointed the mentor of the venture, calling it an honor and a privilege. He stated:

"It is my honor and privilege to be a part of the first Super Kings Academy outside India in England and want to thank the Super Kings management for the faith and trust."

Diving further into the main focus of the academy, he said:

"The Super Kings Academy Berkshire will be a high-performance academy with a holistic focus on cricket skills, strength & conditioning, mentality and nutrition."

Dasgupta also stated that he would look to use all his coaching expertise and insights from the commentary box in this venture while stating that CSK's coaching methodologies will also be put to use.

"We will also be using exchange programmes, tours and CSK coaching methodologies”, said Dasgupta.

CSK started the Super Kings Academy in 2022 with state-of-the-art infrastructure and expert coaching. It currently has five centers in India, located in Chennai, Salem, Trichy, Hosur, and Tirunelveli.

Mitchell Santner was part of the one-year celebrations of the academy last month (Picture Credits: superkingsacademy.com)

Some of the members of the current CSK squad, including Ajinkya Rahane and Mitchell Santner, recently attended the academy and interacted with a number of budding cricketers.

Also read: 3 Lasith Malinga records Matheesha Pathirana can break in the IPL

Poll : 0 votes