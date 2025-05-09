CSK's young IPL 2025 team member shares a selfie with Ravindra Jadeja

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) latest recruit, Urvil Patel, shared a photo on social media on Friday, May 9, alongside veteran all-rounder and teammate Ravindra Jadeja. The two were last seen in action during CSK’s clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 57 of IPL 2025, held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, May 7.

Batting first, the hosts posted 179/6 in their 20 overs, with captain Ajinkya Rahane leading the charge by scoring 48 off 33 balls, including four boundaries and two sixes. For the visitors, Noor Ahmad delivered a standout bowling performance, finishing with figures of 4/31.

In reply, debutant Urvil Patel made an instant impact with a blistering 31 off just 11 deliveries. Dewald Brevis added a brilliant 52 off 25 balls, while Shivam Dube played a steady knock of 45 off 40. Skipper MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 17 off 18 balls, guiding CSK to a thrilling two-wicket victory with just two balls to spare.

Meanwhile, on May 9, following the BCCI’s announcement that IPL 2025 has been suspended for a week, Urvil posted a picture with Jadeja on his Instagram story as the duo flew back to their home state of Gujarat. He captioned the story:

“Back to home.”

The Super Kings have already been eliminated from playoff contention, currently sitting at the bottom of the table with just six points from 12 games.

Urvil Patel holds the record for the fastest century by an Indian in a T20 match

Although Urvil Patel recently made his IPL debut with the Chennai Super Kings, the 26-year-old has already made a name for himself in domestic cricket. The right-handed batter holds the record for the fastest century by an Indian in a T20 match—a feat he achieved while playing for Gujarat against Tripura in the 2024–25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

He reached the milestone in just 28 balls, making it the second-fastest T20 hundred overall, behind Estonian cricketer Sahil Chauhan, who holds the world record with a 27-ball century. Overall, he has played 48 T20 matches, scoring 1,193 runs, including four half-centuries and two centuries.

