CSK skipper MS Dhoni gets a new haircut ahead of IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was recently spotted sporting a new look ahead of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign.

Dhoni turned back the clock to sport long hair, as he used to during his early days in international cricket. Celebrity hairdresser Aalim Hakim shared a few images on his social media accounts to give fans a glimpse of the CSK skipper's new look.

"The One & Only Our Thala 🔥👑 Mahendra Singh Dhoni 👑 @mahi7781 👑🏏❤️," he captioned the post.

Much like his new haircut, fans will hope that MS Dhoni brings those primitive days back with the bat in IPL 2024. He has looked in superb touch with the bat, hitting big sixes and also unleashing his trademark helicopter shot in training.

The former India skipper had a sub-par campaign last year, aggregating just 104 runs in 16 games. He battled a knee injury and even demoted himself in the batting order during the title-winning campaign in IPL 2023.

"His knee was fit as it ever was" - Irfan Pathan makes bold claim about MS Dhoni's injury

Soon after IPL 2023, MS Dhoni underwent knee surgery at a Mumbai hospital. He has shown no signs of discomfort so far in training and appears to be fully fit.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has also claimed that the CSK skipper has no injury issues and fans can expect to see vintage Dhoni this year. However, he asserted that while the veteran wicketkeeper-batter looks fine, it won't be a reason to promote him in the batting order.

“Last year, Dhoni said he was giving a gift to his fans with his cricket," Pathan said during a discussion on Star Sports. "I met with him a few days ago, he was playing pickleball for two hours non-stop. His knee was fit as it ever was. It's an exciting time for fans; he now has his vintage old look. Will we get the vintage old Dhoni too?”

“His role has changed in the past two years," he continued. "He comes in lower-order, plays lesser deliveries but hits the big shots, the strike rate is high. It's a small innings but a memorable one. I think there won't be much of a change in that this year. He will continue to play that role and would want to contribute with his captaincy. But there won't be complaints if he treats the fans with more."

Led by MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday, March 22, at MA Chidambaram Stadium.