CSK Squad 2023: Full Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2023

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have formed a pretty formidable and experienced squad at the IPL 2023 auction. The Super Kings had a pretty tough season last year, finishing ninth in the points table and only avoiding last place due to a superior net run rate.

The Yellow Army are likely to return to Chepak to watch their beloved Super Kings play on their home ground, in what could possibly be former Indian legend MS Dhoni's last season. CSK would definitely want to give their beloved 'Thala' a grand farewell by winning the IPL next year.

When Chennai broke the bank for Ben Stokes, it seemed pretty clear that they want to groom the all-rounder as Dhoni's successor. A T20 World Cup winner and a world-class all-rounder, Stokes will definitely add a lot of value to that already experienced Chennai batting line-up. He will also be more than handy with the ball.

The Super Kings also made a couple of smart buys, adding the experience of Ajinkya Rahane at the top of the order and getting a fine Kiwi pacer in Kyle Jamison. They have also added India's U19 stars Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu to the team, along with the already retained Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Chennai will be really satisfied with their shopping and hoping for a much better IPL 2023 season.

CSK players list with price

#1 Ajinkya Rahane (INR 50 lakh)

#2 Ben Stokes (INR 16.25 crore)

#3 Shaik Rasheed (INR 20 lakh)

#4 Nishant Sindhu (INR 60 lakh)

#5 Kyle Jamieson (INR 1 crore)

#6 Ajay Mandal (INR 20 lakh)

#7 Bhagath Varma (INR 20 lakh)

IPL 2023 auction CSK team

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Verma.

Get IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates on Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest IPL Updates & News

Poll : 0 votes