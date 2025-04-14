CSK and SRH confirm injury replacements for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Adam Zampa for IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have announced injury replacements for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Adam Zampa, respectively. CSK have drafted in Mumbai batter Ayush Mhatre as their replacement while SRH have opted to replace Zampa with Karnataka batter Smaran Ravichandran.

Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered a fracture in his left elbow during CSK's match against Rajasthan Royals. The 27-year-old batted in the game against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. However, he was ruled out of the tournament prior to CSK's game against Kolkata Knight Riders. As for Adam Zampa, there is no information regarding the Australian's nature of injury.

Both Ayush Mhatre and Smaran Ravichandran were part of Mumbai and Karnataka, respectively, in the most recent Indian domestic season. Mhatre, 17, has played 16 games across List A and First Class cricket, scoring 962 runs. Meanwhile, the left-hand batter Ravichandran has 23 games across formats for Karnataka, scoring 1100 runs. Both players have been drafted for a base price of ₹30 lakh.

PBKS' Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament

Punjab Kings Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament- Source: Getty

Punjab Kings and New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament. The pacer was seen clutching his hamstring after sending down two deliveries in their recent game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Marcus Stoinis filled in for the pacer who had trudged off the field.

PBKS' bowling coach, James Hope, had the following to say in the pre-game press conference against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday:

"Ferguson is out indefinitely, and us getting him back by the end of the tournament is a very low percentage. I think he's done a real decent injury to himself"

Punjab Kings have the likes of Xavier Bartlett, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Vijayakumar Vyshak to replace the injured Kiwi pacer

