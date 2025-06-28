CSK star hits fastest half-century on Test debut for South Africa in ZIM vs SA 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Dewald Brevis made his Test debut for South Africa in the side's ongoing series opener against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, on Saturday, June 28. The 22-year-old played a stunning knock in his maiden outing, notching up a brisk half-century.

Ad

Brevis walked out to bat at No. 6 when the Proteas were reeling at 55/4 in 22.3 overs. Despite the side being in a precarious position, the youngster backed his attacking game.

The right-handed batter crossed the 50-run mark in just 38 balls, slamming the fastest half-century by a South African on debut. It is also the joint-fourth-fastest fifth in Test cricket. He struck four sixes and three fours during his stay at the crease.

Ad

Trending

Brevis' entertaining knock ended in the 37th over. He finished with 51 runs off 41 deliveries. Here's a look at the CSK player's batting exploits:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dewald Brevis and 19-year-old keeper-batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius formed a crucial 95-run partnership for the fifth wicket. While Brevis departed after a 51-run knock, Pretorius completed a wonderful century on debut.

The southpaw became the youngest South African batter to hit a hundred on Test debut. He scored 153 runs from 160 balls before getting dismissed in the 65th over.

It is worth noting that this wasn't Brevis' first appearance in international cricket. He made his T20I debut for South Africa during a three-match home series against Australia. However, he failed to make a significant impact, scoring just five runs across two games.

Ad

Dewald Brevis joined CSK as a replacement player in IPL 2025

Dewald Brevis remained unsold at the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. However, he was later roped in by the Chennai-based franchise as a replacement player midway through the season.

The talented batter came in as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh. Brevis featured in six games for CSK in IPL 2025 and scored 225 runs at a strike rate of 180. He struck two half-centuries, and his highest score of 57 came against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The five-time champions endured a dismal campaign. They managed just four wins from 14 fixtures and finished at the bottom of the points table. CSK finished with the wooden spoon for the first time in the league's history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More