CSK summon 17-year old uncapped batter for mid-season trial amid IPL 2025: Reports

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have called up Mumbai prodigy Ayush Mhatre for a mid-season trial amid the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The 17-year-old sensation made his debut in the 2024 domestic season and was a revelation, particularly in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

According to a report by the Times of India, CSK scouts are impressed by Mhatre's talent and ability. He has been summoned to Chennai for the trials from Rajkot, where he was part of the BCCI's National Cricket Academy's Zonal Camp.

The youngster was also subjected to a trial with CSK ahead of the 2025 IPL mega auction. However, he was not picked by any franchise during the event in Jeddah in November 2024.

"Yes, we’ve called him for trials. He has impressed our talent scouts,” CSK MD & CEO Kasi Viswanathan told TOI.

IPL franchises are not permitted to sign players after the season begins unless there is an injury or departures in the main squad. CSK have confirmed that they are not actively trying to bring Mhatre into the team for the ongoing season.

“No, if there’s any need, we’ll do that. We’re not picking anybody, it’s just a trial," Kasi Viswanathan added.

CSK are battling a top-order crisis in the ongoing season. With Ruturaj Gaikwad batting at No. 3, the five-time winners have named Rachin Ravindra and Rahul Tripathi as their opening pair, a combination that is yet to fire.

Aayush Mhatre was Mumbai's leading run-scorer in the 2024 Vijay Hazare Trophy

The opening batter made his debut for Mumbai in the 2024 Irani Trophy in Lucknow, and made it to the starting XI for the Ranji Trophy too. He had a landmark season, with the domestic heavyweights' run to the semi-finals.

He finished as Mumbai's fourth-highest run scorer in the campaign behind Siddesh Lad, Shardul Thakur, and Shreyas Iyer. During the gap between the two stages of the Ranji Trophy, Mhatre had a prolific run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he ended as Mumbai's leading run-getter with 458 in seven innings at an average of 65.42. The youngster also amassed two hundreds, including a mammoth 181 against Nagaland.

