CSK v DC, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

It is master versus pupil time as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 2 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (April 10). The pupil, Rishabh Pant, won the toss and opted to field first on a seemingly batting-friendly pitch.

CSK and DC are two teams hailing from different sides of India, and also come into this tournament in contrasting form. While CSK endured their worst IPL season in which they failed to make the playoffs for the very first time last year, DC made their first-ever summit clash.

However, a fresh start always gives birth to fresh opportunities and options. And it is DC who are lacking when it comes to options at the moment, with regular skipper Shreyas Iyer (shoulder injury), all-rounder Axar Patel (COVID-19) and the South African fast-bowling duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje (both undergoing quarantine) all unavailable.

In good news for DC fans, their original opening combination is restored with Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw back at the top of the order, followed by Ajinkya Rahane and newly-appointed captain Rishabh Pant. A power-packed group of finishers comprising Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer and Chris Woakes bridges the gap between the top order and an experienced bowling line-up.

DC are fielding two specialised pacers and as many spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Tom Curran and Avesh Khan. Their four overseas players include Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, and debutants Chris Woakes and Tom Curran.

CSK, on the other hand, have a strengthened batting line-up from last season with Suresh Raina back in the IPL. Ruturaj Gaikwad – last year’s find – will open the batting along with Faf du Plessis.

The trio of Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni are set to man the middle overs, with Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo set to provide the final flourish.

In a quest to bat really deep, CSK have included Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar as their two specialist bowlers. Their four overseas picks are Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali and Dwayne Bravo.

CSK v DC – Today Match Playing 11

Advertisement

CSK playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

CSK squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Imran Tahir, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Bhagath Varma, Harishankar Reddy, KM Asif, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Lungi Ngidi

DC playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan

DC squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel

CSK v DC – Today IPL Match Umpire

On-field umpires: Virender Sharma, Anil Kumar Chaudhary

3rd umpire: Sundaram Ravi

Referee: Manu Nayyar