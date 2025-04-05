CSK vs DC, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are taking on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 17 of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK began IPL 2025 with a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI), but have since lost two games in a row. DC, on the other hand, have made a confident start to their campaign, winning two out of two matches.

In their last match, Chennai went down to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by six runs in Guwahati. Bowling first, CSK held RR to 182-9 even after Nitish Rana slammed 81 off 36. Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad and Matheesha Pathirana picked up two wickets each. Their batting, however, let them down again. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (63 off 44) fought a lone battle in a losing cause.

Delhi were clinical in their seven-wicket triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Visakhapatnam. Bowling first, they knocked over SRH for 163 in 18.4 overs as Mitchell Starc claimed 5-35 and Kuldeep Yadav 3-22. DC needed just 16 overs to overhaul Hyderabad's score as Faf du Plessis hammered 50 off 27, while Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abishek Porel contributed handy 30s.

Today's CSK vs DC toss result

DC have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Axar Patel said:

“The pitch is a good one. There will be help for bowlers. We expect it to get slower, so that's why we want to bat first.”

Delhi have made one forced change - Du Plessis is not fit for the game, so Sameer Rizvi comes in. For Chennai, Devon Conway replaces Jamie Overton, while Mukesh Choudhary comes in for Rahul Tripathi.

CSK vs DC - Today's match playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed

CSK Impact Subs: Shivam Dube, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul (w), Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel (c), Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma

DC Impact Subs: Karun Nair, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Mukesh Kumar, Tripurana Vijay

Today's CSK vs DC pitch report

“The surface is beautiful to look at - typically what you get at Chepauk. There's not a blade of grass and it's rolled into the pitch; underneath the pitch is quite firm. It might be a bit two-paced, particularly for batters just coming in.” - Eoin Morgan

Today's CSK vs DC match players list

Chennai Super Kings squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Jamie Overton, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Vijay Shankar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Delhi Capitals squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, T Natarajan, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi , Donovan Ferreira, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

CSK vs DC - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Abhijeet Bengeri, Parashar Joshi

TV umpire: Vinod Seshan

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More