CSK vs DC: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 25 runs in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Batting first after winning the toss in the day game of the double-header, DC put up 183-6 on the board and then restricted CSK to 158-5. Delhi thus registered their third consecutive win, while Chennai suffered their third successive defeat.

Ad

DC lost Jake Fraser-McGurk for a duck in the first over to Khaleel Ahmed. However, KL Rahul (77 off 51), opening in place of the injured Faf du Plessis, played a fine knock to lift Delhi. Rahul added 54 for the second wicket with Abishek Porel (33 off 20) and 36 for the third wicket with skipper Axar Patel (21 off 14).

While Rahul batted till the 20th over, smashing six fours and three sixes, Sameer Rizvi (20 off 15) and Tristan Stubbs (24* off 12) also chipped in with handy contributions to ensure DC did not lose wickets in a cluster. The batting side could have gotten closer to the 200-run mark, but for some terrific death overs bowling from Matheesha Pathirana.

Ad

Trending

CSK's batters again flatter to deceive

Chasing 184, CSK never looked in the hunt at all. Rachin Ravindra (3) chipped an easy return catch to Mukesh Kumar, while skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (5) was caught at deep-backward square leg off Mitchell Starc's bowling. Chennai were 41-3 inside the powerplay when Devon Conway (13) miscued a googly from young leg spinner Vipraj Nigam.

Expand Tweet

Ad

There were no heroics from Shivam Dube (18 off 15) this time. He holed out to long-on to become Vipraj's second victim. CSK lost half their side for 74 when Ravindra Jadeja (2) was trapped lbw by a wrong'un from Kuldeep Yadav. Vijay Shankar (69* off 54) and MS Dhoni (30* off 26) added an unbroken 84 for the sixth wicket, but it was a bizarre partnership that lacked any intent.

CSK vs DC: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Rahul was excellent with the willow for DC. He grabbed the opportunity to open in Du Plessis' absence with both hands. With the ball, Vipraj impressed with 2-27 from his four overs.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

For CSK, left-arm pacer Khaleel claimed 2-25 in his four overs, while Pathirana (1-31) excelled at the death. In the chase, Shankar scored an unbeaten half-century.

Rahul was named Player of the Match for his fluent knock that set up Delhi's win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More