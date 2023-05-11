CSK vs DC: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 27 runs in yesterday’s 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Batting first after winning the toss, Chennai were held to 167/8. However, their bowlers came up with a impressive effort to restrict Delhi to 140/8.

DC got off to a horror start in the chase, losing three wickets for 25 runs inside four overs. Skipper David Warner fell for a second-ball duck, chipping a catch off Deepak Chahar to cover.

Phil Salt (17) looked dangerous again before mistiming a pull off Chahar to mid-on. Mitchell Marsh (5) was then run out following a dreadful mix-up with Manish Pandey.

Pandey (27) and Rilee Rossouw (35) added 59 for the fourth wicket to give Delhi’s innings some substance. But neither of them could carry on after getting a start. Pandey was trapped lbw by a pacy yorker from Matheesha Pathirana, while Rossouw mishit Ravindra Jadeja to long-on. The latter stifled DC with figures of 1/19 from four overs.

Axar Patel attempted another fightback for the team, but was dismissed for 21 off 12 balls after being completely deceived by a slower ball from Pathirana. To be fair to Axar, though, the match was well beyond Delhi’s grasp by then.

CSK post 167/8 as Marsh claims 3/18 for DC

Delhi all-rounder Marsh claimed 3/18 as CSK were restricted to 167/8, batting first. Axar (2/27) also impressed, dismissing Devon Conway (10) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (24). Not a single Chennai batter reached the 30-run mark. Ajinkya Rahane (21), Shivam Dube (25), Ambati Rayudu (23) all got starts and got out.

When Rayudu swept Khaleel Ahmed to long-on, Chennai were in a spot of bother of 126/6. However, Jadeja (21 off 16) and MS Dhoni (20 off 9) added a crucial 38 for the seventh wicket. The CSK captain took on Ahmed in the penultimate over and slammed him for two sixes and a four to ensure Chennai finished with a 160-plus total.

CSK vs DC: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Dube top-scored for Chennai with 25 off 12, while Dhoni contributed 20 in nine. Jadeja (21 off 16 & 1/19) had a good all-round game. Pacer Pathirana impressed again with 3/37, while Chahar dismissed DC’s openers.

For Delhi, Marsh (3/18) and Axar (2/17) came up with very good performances. Rossouw (35) top-scored in the chase.

Jadeja was named the Player of the Match for his efficient all-round effort.

