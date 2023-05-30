CSK vs GT, Final: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets (DLS method) in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In a pulsating finish worthy of a summit clash, CSK got home off the last ball in a chase of 171 (revised target) to equal Mumbai Indians’ (MI) record of five IPL wins. Batting first after losing the toss, GT posted an impressive 214/4 on the board on the back of a brilliant 47-ball 96 from Sai Sudharsan.

Following a lengthy interruption due to rain, CSK’s target was revised to 171 from 15 overs. It all came down to 13 runs needed off the last six balls. Mohit Sharma bowled four terrific deliveries to leave Chennai needing 10 off the last two balls. Ravindra Jadeja, however, launched the penultimate delivery over long-on for a maximum to revive CSK’s hopes.

The last ball from Mohit was a low full-toss on the pads, which Jadeja swung to the left of short fine leg. The delivery raced away to the boundary and the batter set off on a celebratory run even as his teammates ran onto the field in sheer jubilation.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Two shots of excellence and composure!



Finishing in style, the Ravindra Jadeja way



#TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT 𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦!Two shots of excellence and composure!Finishing in style, the Ravindra Jadeja way 𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦!Two shots of excellence and composure!Finishing in style, the Ravindra Jadeja way 🙌#TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT https://t.co/EbJPBGGGFu

While Jadeja (15* off 6) did the perfect finishing job, the chase was a great team effort by CSK. Stepping onto the field after a long rain delay, openers Devon Conway (47 off 25) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (26 off 16) showed great intent, adding 74 in 6.3 overs.

GT’s left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad then brought his team right back in the contest by dismissing both the CSK openers in the seventh over. A third-wicket stand of 39 between Ajinkya Rahane (27 off 13) and Shivam Dube (32* off 21) however, again swung the momentum in the chasing side’s favor.

Rahane struck two fours and two sixes before perishing to Mohit. Dube struggled for rhythm for most part of his innings. However, he clobbered two crucial sixes off Rashid Khan on the last two balls of the 12th over.

Playing in his last IPL match, Ambati Rayudu whacked Mohit for 6,4,6 before being dismissed off the next ball. He chipped a return catch to sign off with 19 off 8. There was more drama as MS Dhoni was dismissed for a golden duck, caught at extra cover.

Jadeja, however, ensured MSD lifted the title in a fairy-tale finish that seemed scripted from above.

Scintillating Sudharsan lifts GT to 214/4

Sudharsan smashed a brilliant 96 off 47 balls as Gujarat Titans notched up 214/4 after being asked to bat first in the IPL 2023 final.

Shubman Gill (39 off 20) and Wriddhiman Saha (54 off 39) added 67 for the first wicket in seven overs as GT got off to a solid start yet again. There was some early luck for Gill as Deepak Chahar dropped a sitter at square leg off Tushar Deshpande. The GT opener had only scored three runs at that point of time.

There was disappointed for Chahar in the next over as he was clouted for a six and two fours by Saha. In the fourth over of the innings, Gill crunched Deshpande for three successive fours. There was further agony for Chahar as he dropped Saha off his own bowling at the start of the fifth over.

In the last over of the powerplay, Gill hit three consecutive fours off Maheesh Theekshana as GT raced away to 62/0 after six overs. It needed a typical, lightning-quick Dhoni stumping off Jadeja’s bowling to end Gill’s dangerous stay. Saha carried on to complete his half-century before top-edging a slog off Chahar’s bowling.

Sudharsan was batting on 36 off 25 after 14 overs, but switched gears in spectacular fashion. He clobbered Theekshana for two sixes over midwicket in the 15th over. He reached his fifty by slapping a full-toss off Matheesha Pathirana for four behind point.

The carnage continued as 20 runs came in the 17th over bowled by Deshpande. Sudharsan whacked the CSK pacer for a six and three fours off consecutive deliveries.

In the penultimate over, he launched Pathirana for successive sixes before being trapped lbw. At the other end, GT skipper Hardik Pandya returned unbeaten on 21 off 12 balls.

CSK vs GT, Final: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Conway top-scored for CSK in the IPL 2023 final, smashing a blazing 47. Rahane, Gaikwad and Dube all made crucial contributions. Jadeja, who also claimed the wicket of Gill, then did a great finishing act.

For GT. Sudharsan played a top-quality knock, ending four short of a well-deserved hundred. Noor was outstanding with figures of 2/17.

Opener Conway was named Player of the Match for his scintillating knock in the IPL 2023 final.

Poll : 0 votes