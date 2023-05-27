CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

It will be Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.

Incidentally, the same two sides kicked off this year’s edition with a league match at the very same venue on March 31. Defending champions Gujarat won the contest by five wickets as they chased down a target of 179 in 19.2 overs.

When the teams met for the second time in Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 23, CSK emerged victorious, registering their first win over Gujarat in the IPL. Batting first, Chennai Super Kings posted 172/7 and then held Gujarat Titans to 157. With the win, CSK booked their place in the IPL final for the 10th time.

On the other hand, Gujarat reached their second final in their second year in the competition, getting the better of Mumbai Indians (MI) by 62 runs in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad. Batting first, they posted 233/3 as Shubman Gill slammed 129 off 60 and then held MI to 171 in 18.2 overs as Mohit Sharma claimed 5/10.

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final - Telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be available on Star Sports network channels.

As per the Star Sports Guide, the Indian Premier League 2023 final match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The IPL 2023 final between CSK and GT is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST and will be preceded by a closing ceremony.

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final - Live streaming in India

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 final between Chennai and Gujarat will be available on the JioCinema app and the website https://www.jiocinema.com/ as well.

Viewers need not pay any subscription fee to watch the IPL 2023 final. The high-voltage clash will be live-streamed for free like all previous matches of this year’s edition.

Cricket fans can watch the match for free on their mobile phones irrespective of whether they have a Jio SIM or that of any other service provider.

