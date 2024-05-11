CSK vs GT: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2024?

The Gujarat Titans (GT) produced an excellent all-round performance to defeat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 35 runs in yesterday's match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Chasing a massive 232 for victory, CSK got off to a horrendous start by losing three wickets inside the first 3 overs. A suicidal attempt for a non-existent single sent Rachin Ravindra packing in the final ball of the opening over.

Fellow opener Ajinkya Rahane followed a ball later to leave CSK in disarray at 2/2 in 1.1 overs. The biggest moment came soon after when skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad perished in an attempt to up the ante for a three-ball duck.

With a crushing defeat seemingly on the cards, the defending champions finally displayed resistance through Daryll Mitchell and Moeen Ali. The duo added 109 for the fourth wicket off only 57 deliveries to resurrect the run-chase.

However, both batters fell shortly after reaching their respective half-centuries to veteran pacer Mohit Sharma. Wickets continued to tumble despite Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja adding quick-fire cameos of 21(13) and 18(10) to leave CSK reeling at 169/8 in the 18th over.

Expand Tweet

Yet, the Ahmedabad crowd was thrilled by a final onslaught by MS Dhoni, who finished unbeaten on 26 off 11 to help CSK reach 196/8 in 20 overs. Mohit Sharma was the pick of the GT bowlers with outstanding figures of 3/31 in four overs.

The win keeps GT in the playoff hunt with 5 wins in 12 outings, while CSK's hopes took a dent with a sixth defeat in 12 matches.

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan propelled GT to 231 in their batting innings

Expand Tweet

Earlier in the evening, GT openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan toyed with the CSK bowlers to power the side to a massive 231/3 in 20 overs.

The duo added 210 for the opening wicket, the joint-third-highest partnership in IPL history. It also equaled Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul's stand for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2022 as the highest opening partnership in the IPL.

Both batters smashed centuries, making it only the third instance of two batters scoring 100s in the same innings in league history.

While Gill finished on 104 from 55 balls, Sudharsan scored 103 off 51, much to the delight of the GT fans in Ahmedabad. The 231 was the joint-most runs conceded by CSK in an IPL innings and GT's highest-ever total.

CSK vs GT: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Despite Mohit Sharma's sensational spell of bowling on a placid wicket, the Player of the Match was always going to come down to the two centurions, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan.

However, the nod went to Gill, who scored his sixth T20 century and a fourth in the IPL. The knock consisted of nine boundaries and six maximums, taking his season tally to 426 runs in 12 outings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback