CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been two of the most impressive sides in the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 so far. They will come face-to-face in match number 38 in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

CSK have defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 20 runs and six wickets respectively in the UAE. They have looked assured and have tactically outsmarted opponents.

KKR have surprised many with their superb turnaround in the second half. They have played the fearless brand of cricket that coach Brendon McCullum has always wanted them to. While CSK are second in the IPL 2021 points table with seven wins in nine games, KKR have moved into the top four.

CSK vs KKR - Today Match Playing XI

CSK Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

KKR Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

CSK vs KKR - Full squads

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

KKR: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun CV, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi

CSK vs KKR - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Tapan Sharma

Third Umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty

CSK vs KKR: Who won the toss in today's IPL match?

KKR skipper Eoin won the toss and has decided to bat first. The franchise are going in with the same XI that got the better of MI in their previous encounter.

Explaining his decision to bat first, Morgan said:

“Will be a different challenge as it's a day game. There's more pace in the wicket as compared to the last year. In this sort of heat, it might get slower later.”

The big news from the CSK camp is that Sam Curran is coming in for Dwayne Bravo. The West Indies all-rounder was the man of the match in CSK’s win over RCB.

Chennai skipper Dhoni stated that Bravo is being given a break since he had a few niggles in the CPL.

Edited by Samya Majumdar