CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

After back-to-back defeats, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finally got back to winning ways. The Men in Yellow thrashed the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets in Match 22 of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk on Monday, April 8.

A splendid bowling effort served the match on a platter for CSK, who restricted the Knight Riders to just 137/9 in the first innings. None of the KKR batters breached even the 35-run mark.

It proved to be an easy chase for the hosts, with Ruturaj Gaikwad smashing a brilliant 67* off 58 deliveries. KKR bowlers failed to extract enough help from the surface that was slightly sluggish, to say the least.

Now that the match between CSK and KKR is done and dusted, here's a quick look at the match scorecard, award winners and top stats from this IPL 2024 encounter.

List of all award winners in CSK vs KKR match, IPL 2024

Ravindra Jadeja receiving the POTM award

Several players fared decently for CSK on the night. However, no one was at par with Ravindra Jadeja, who was rightfully adjudged the Player of the Match. He bagged the wickets of Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Venkatesh Iyer to return a splendid bowling spell of 3/18.

Here is the complete list of award winners:

Player of the Match: Ravindra Jadeja (3/18)

Super Sixes of the Match: Shivam Dube (3 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Ruturaj Gaikwad (9 fours)

Electric Striker of the Match: Shivam Dube (strike rate of 155.56)

CSK vs KKR scorecard

Batting scorecard of CSK vs KKR match

Ravindra Jadeja's 3/18 and Tushar Deshpande's 3/33 stifled the batting of KKR, who could only manage 137/9. While Shreyas Iyer top-scored with a hard-fought 34, none of the other batters got stuck in. Phil Salt and Mitchell Starc were dismissed for ducks.

For CSK, Ruturaj Gaikwad played a true captain's knock as he hammered 67* off 58 balls to make sure that his team faced no major hiccups in their run-chase. While Rachin Ravindra (15) went early, Daryl Mitchell and Shivam Dube made handy 20s.

MS Dhoni also gave the crowd something to remember as he walked out to bat at No. 5 and remained unbeaten.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match

Chennai finally won after two consecutive losses, while Kolkata endured their first defeat of the season.

Here's a look at the top statistics and records emerging from the CSK vs KKR game of IPL 2024:

Tushar Deshpande started the match by dismissing Phil Salt. In doing so, Deshpande became only the third uncapped player ever to take wicket off the very first ball of an IPL match. MS Dhoni, who saw Gaikwad hit the winning runs from the other end, has now remained unbeaten 28 times in successful run-chases. This is the most in IPL history, surpassing his teammate Ravindra Jadeja (27) on the list. Ravindra Jadeja now has the joint-most POTM awards for CSK in the IPL. It was his 15th POTM award, with MS Dhoni having the same number. Ravindra Jadeja also became the first individual to complete the trio of 1000+ runs, 100+ wickets and 100+ catches in IPL history.