CSK vs KKR memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

The Chennai Super Kings became the second team to win more than three Indian Premier League trophies by defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 final. The Chennai-based franchise beat the Knight Riders by 27 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to capture their fourth title.

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and invited the Chennai Super Kings to bat first. The Super Kings got off to an excellent start, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis adding 61 runs for the first wicket.

Sunil Narine bowled an impressive spell of 2/26, but du Plessis stayed in the middle till the last ball and guided CSK to a total of 192 runs. The right-handed batter aggregated 86 runs off 59 deliveries, smashing seven fours and three maximums.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

In response, the Kolkata Knight Riders got off to a fantastic start as well. Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill recorded a fifty each and ensured that the Kolkata-based franchise did not lose a single wicket in the first ten overs.

However, the rest of the KKR batters could not get going. The likes of Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine and Eoin Morgan departed to the dressing room without troubling the bowlers. Dinesh Karthik started his innings with a splendid six but he too lost his wicket before touching the double digits mark.

Lockie Ferguson and Shivam Mavi tried their best to take KKR closer to the target, but in the end, the Knight Riders lost by 27 runs. Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, registering figures of 3/38 in four overs. Josh Hazlewood and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets each for the IPL 2021 winners.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders

The IPL 2021 final entertained fans across the world. MS Dhoni and Co. proved their doubters wrong and secured the IPL 2021 title in Dubai. Here are the best memes from the IPL 2021 summit clash:

Also Read

Edited by Ritwik Kumar