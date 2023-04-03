CSK vs LSG: "I expect MS Dhoni to come ahead of Shivam Dube in batting order" - Scott Styris

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris has advised Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni to bat higher up the order in their upcoming game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

CSK, who lost the tournament opener to defending champions Gujarat Titans by five wickets in Ahmedabad, will play their first home match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in nearly four years on Monday (April 3).

Opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 92 against the Titans, while MS Dhoni, who slotted himself at No.8, smashed 14 runs off seven balls, including a six and a four in the final over off Joshua Little.

Nevertheless, the 178 proved insufficient with Hardik Pandya's men chasing the target with four balls to spare.

Previewing the CSK vs LSG game on Jio Cinema, Styris stated that Dhoni should bat ahead of Shivam Dube (at No.6) in the CSK batting order. He said:

"He (MS Dhoni) doesn't play a lot of cricket anymore. He came in straight after Jadeja and we know how good Jadeja has been in the international scene for India. In the next game being the home game, I expect Dhoni to come in front of someone like Shivam Dube."

Styris further mentioned that the four-time IPL champions' openers should fire at the top to build momentum for the other batters. He added:

"They have a lot of talent. That's where the strength of the CSK side is - it's in their batting. They need a good start from Ruturaj and Devon Conway. I think they will get the start that allows the rest of the batting unit to be aggressive."

The former New Zealand player felt that an Indian player should be promoted to the batting line-up ahead of Ben Stokes, who managed just seven runs from six balls in the first match of IPL 2023.

Styris stated:

"The only thing being with someone like Ben Stokes is that spin heavy. He is better with pace on the ball. So maybe an opportunity for the Indian batters to come up the order."

"It is going to be an area of struggle the whole season" - Scott Styris on CSK death bowling

Chennai Super Kings didn't gain a huge advantage by naming uncapped fast bowler Tushar Deshpande as the first impact player replacement against Gujarat Titans. The Mumbai bowler yielded 51 runs from 3.2 overs, picking up the wicket of Shubman Gill.

Senior bowler Deepak Chahar went wicketless on his return to the franchise after missing out last season due to multiple injuries. Barring debutant Rajvardhan Hangargekar (3/36), other bowlers failed to stamp their authority while defending 178.

Styris reckoned that bowling, particularly in death overs, will be an area of struggle for MS Dhoni & Co this season. The 47-year-old cricket pundit said:

"Yeah that's a scary proposition (CSK's bowling). Someone like Theekshana isn't here yet (playing for Sri Lanka in New Zealand). They need to find some way to curb the opposition, otherwise you will find that teams will chase against CSK all the time. Because they know they don't have the weapons at the backend.

He added:

"Maybe they can get an overseas fast bowler into the side (for LSG game) because they need more experience, more experience, someone who can control the death overs. They struggled last year (in death overs) and that's the reason they are down at the bottom of the table. I think it is going to be an area of struggle the whole season."

Poll : 0 votes