CSK vs LSG: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 12 runs in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Batting first after losing the toss, CSK put up an imposing 217/7 on the board as openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway featured in a brilliant century stand. Off-spinner Moeen Ali then ran through LSG’s batting line-up with figures of 4/26 as the chasing side were held to 205/7.

In pursuit of a big total, Lucknow needed a quick-fire start and got one courtesy of Kyle Mayers (53 off 22), who smashed his second consecutive fifty. He took on Ben Stokes, who came on to bowl in the second over, slamming him for 4,4,6. Three fours followed in the next over, bowled by Deepak Chahar. Mayers raced to a half-century off only 21 balls to lay a solid foundation for the chase.

The flamboyant opener’s innings ended when he slog-swept Moeen to deep midwicket. LSG completely lost their way after the dismissal. Deepak Hooda (2) perished cheaply, trying to slog Mitchell Santner. Lucknow’s chances suffered a body blow when skipper KL Rahul (20) was caught off Moeen’s bowling, miscuing a slog-sweep.

Moeen also dismissed Krunal Pandya (9) and bowled Marcus Stoinis (21) to leave LSG reeling at 130/5. Nicholas Pooran (32 off 18) played another impressive cameo, but it only reduced the margin of defeat.

Gaikwad, Conway sizzle as CSK post 217/7

Openers Gaikwad (57 off 31) and Conway (47 off 29) added 110 in 9.1 overs as Chennai put up 217/7 after being sent into bat. CSK raced away to 40 in four overs after which Gaikwad clobbered Krishnappa Gowtham for three sixes in an over. Nineteen came off the sixth over bowled by Mark Wood as Chennai ended the powerplay at 79/0.

Gaikwad reached his second consecutive fifty off 25 balls. In the same over, Conway launched Krunal for two sixes as CSK crossed the 100-run mark. The brilliant partnership ended when Gaikwad top-edged a heave off Ravi Bishnoi to short third man. Conway then fell to Wood, miscuing a pull - Krunal taking a brilliant diving catch.

Promoted in the batting order, Shivam Dube (27 off 16) did a great job, smacking a four and three sixes before being outfoxed by Bishnoi. Moeen (19 off 13) slammed three consecutive fours off Avesh Khan. He too fell to Bishnoi, who finished with 3/28. Moeen charged down the pitch and was beaten all ends up.

Stokes (8) was caught off an Avesh slower ball, but Ambati Rayudu (27* off 14) and skipper MS Dhoni (12 off 3) provided the final flourish for CSK. Dhoni clubbed Wood for consecutive sixes in the last over before miscuing the next ball.

CSK vs LSG: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Gaikwad played another brilliant knock for CSK, striking three fours and four sixes in his 57. Conway also played a fine hand. His opening stand with Gaikwad set up Chennai for a big total. Moeen was exceptional with the ball, dismissing Mayers, Rahul, Krunal and Stoinis.

For LSG, leg-spinner Bishnoi stood out with 3/28. Mayers gave the team hope in the chase with a splendid fifty scored at a rapid pace.

Moeen was named Player of the Match for his fantastic spell with the ball.

