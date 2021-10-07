CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Dubai on Thursday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) shock loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has all but assured CSK of a top-two finish. However, CSK would like to consolidate their position by going past PBKS.

Although CSK became the first team to qualify for the playoffs, they have lost a bit of momentum in recent matches. Chennai were stunned by Rajasthan Royals (RR), who plundered their bowling in a chase of 190.

CSK’s batting faltered against Delhi Capitals (DC) as well, who defeated them in a low-scoring thriller.

Theoretically, PBKS are still in the playoffs race. But they will need nothing short of a miracle to get through. A win against CSK would take them to 12 points.

However, even if the other sides in contention also finish on the same number of points, Punjab’s net run rate, which is presently -0.241, will hamper their chances significantly.

CSK vs PBKS - Today Match Playing XI

CSK playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

PBKS playing XI: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Sarfaraz Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

CSK vs PBKS - Full squads

CSK: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K. Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishanth

PBKS: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar

CSK vs PBKS - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field Umpires: Richard Illingworth, K. Srinivasan

Third Umpire: Anil Dandekar

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

CSK vs PBKS - Who won the toss in today's IPL match?

PBKS have won the toss and have opted to field. They have made one change to their side, with Chris Jordan replacing the out-of-form Nicholas Pooran.

Speaking after the toss, PBKS captain KL Rahul said:

"Bowling first allows us to know what target to score. The middle-order has tried their best but haven't been able to deliver consistently. They are talented. We can learn from it in the coming seasons."

CSK are going in with an unchanged playing XI for the match against Punjab.

