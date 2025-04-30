CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are taking on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in game 49 of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK are last in the points table, with only four points from nine games. They are all but out of the playoffs race, but would look to finish the season on a high. PBKS have 11 points from nine games. A win against Chennai would push them into the top four.

CSK's woes continued as they went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets in their previous match at Chepauk. Batting first, they again struggled to get going and were bowled out for 154 in 19.5 overs. SRH chased down the total in 18.4 overs even as Chennai's bowlers put up some fight.

Punjab's previous clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens did not produce any result due to rain. In the match before that, they suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Mullanpur. Batting first, they only managed 157-6, which RCB chased with ease. PBKS will be keen to get back to winning ways against Chennai.

Today's CSK vs PBKS toss result

PBKS have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Shreyas Iyer said:

“We'll focus on our process. Our preparations have been intact. Boys are in high spirits.”

For Punjab, Glenn Maxwell is unavailable due to a fractured finger. Chennai are going in with the same side.

CSK vs PBKS - Today's match playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Hooda, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

CSK Impact Subs: Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey

Today's CSK vs PBKS pitch report

“This surface has been used during this tournament already, and in that game the KKR spinners wreaked havoc. There's not a blade of grass on the pitch. It's very dry and there's a lot of cracking as well. As the new ball starts to wear off, there should be some spin. Batters need to score well when the ball is hard.” - Graeme Swann and Aaron Finch

Today's CSK vs PBKS match players list

Chennai Super Kings squad: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C, Mukesh Choudhary, Vansh Bedi

Punjab Kings squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash

CSK vs PBKS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Akshay Totre, Anish Sahasrabudhe

TV umpire: Rohan Pandit

Match Referee: Amit Sharma

