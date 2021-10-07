CSK vs PBKS memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) ended their IPL 2021 league stage with a dominant win against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Punjab's win has confirmed that the Delhi Capitals will end the ongoing Indian Premier League season's league phase as the number one team.

Captain KL Rahul led the Punjab Kings from the front, scoring 98 runs off 42 deliveries at the top. His half-century ensured that the Mohali-based franchise chased the 135-run target in just 13 overs, thereby keeping their slim hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2021 playoffs alive.

Rahul smashed seven fours and eight sixes in his 42-ball knock. None of the other PBKS batters could even touch the 15-run mark. Mayank Agarwal scored 12 runs, while Aiden Markram managed 13. Sarfaraz Khan failed to open his account.

Shardul Thakur scalped three wickets for the Chennai Super Kings. Deepak Chahar picked up a wicket as well, but he conceded 48 runs in his four overs.

Earlier in the day, KL Rahul won the toss and elected to field first. Punjab Kings made a fantastic start with the ball as they reduced Chennai Super Kings to 42/4 in 8.3 overs. Arshdeep Singh bagged two wickets, while Chris Jordan dismissed two CSK batters.

Faf du Plessis held one end and scored 76 runs off 55 deliveries, but none of the other batters could support him much. Eventually, the Chennai Super Kings ended with 134/6 in 20 overs.

CSK remained second in the IPL 2021 standings after the game against PBKS. Meanwhile, the KL Rahul-led outfit has climbed to fifth position, finishing with 12 points from 14 matches.

