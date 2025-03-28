CSK vs RCB Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a much-hyped IPL 2025 contest at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, in Chennai on Friday, March 28. The game will see legends MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli coming face to face again.

Both CSK and RCB began their IPL 2025 campaigns on an impressive note. Chennai beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets in a home game. Bowling first, Chennai held Mumbai to 155-9 as Noor Ahmad starred with 4-18, while Khaleel Ahmed picked up 3-29. In the chase, CSK got home in 19.1 overs as skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad hit 53 off 26, while Rachin Ravindra was unbeaten on 65 off 45.

Bengaluru also bowled first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. They recovered from a poor start to restrict KKR to 174-8 as left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya starred with 3-29, while Josh Hazlewood also impressed with 2-22. In the chase, Kohli (59* off 36), Phil Salt (56 off 31) and skipper Rajat Patidar (34 off 16) combined to ensure an easy win for RCB.

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record in IPL

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have met 33 times in the IPL, with CSK having a significant 21-11 lead in the head-to-head numbers. The sides clashed twice last season, with both teams winning one game each.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 33

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 21

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 11

Matches with No Result - 1

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record at Chepauk

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have met nine times in the IPL at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk. CSK have a dominant 8-1 lead in the head-to-head numbers. RCB's only win over the Super Kings at the venue came way back in May 2008.

Matches Played - 9

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 8

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru matches

Chennai Super Kings have won three of the last five matches played against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL. However, RCB registered a 27-run win when the sides clashed last time in May 2024 in Bengaluru. The result saw CSK being knocked out of the playoffs, while RCB confirmed a top-four berth.

Here's a summary of the last five Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru games:

RCB (218/5) beat CSK (191/7) by 27 runs, May 18, 2024

CSK (176/4) beat RCB (173/6) by 6 wickets, March 22, 2024

CSK (226/6) beat RCB (218/8) by 8 runs, April 17, 2023

RCB (173/8) beat CSK (160/8) by 13 runs, May 4, 2022

CSK (216/4) beat RCB (193/9) by 23 runs, April 12, 2022

