CSK vs RCB, IPL 2021: "I am 100% confident that we'll win" - Yuzvendra Chahal

Despite conceding 20 more runs than what he expected, Yuzvendra Chahal is '100% confident' that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will trump Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to record their fifth consecutive win.

Ravindra Jadeja's final-over rampage powered CSK to a colossal target of 191 in Mumbai. The all-rounder collected a record-matching 37 runs of Harshal Patel's final over to shift the momentum in his side's favor.

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Yuzvendra Chahal admitted that 170 was the par total on the pitch. He lauded Jadeja for his impact but expressed confidence that RCB has the batting to shoot the total down.

"We thought it was a 170 kind of wicket, but Jaddu pa (Jadeja) played really well in the last over. But it's not a bad track and we can chase it down with wickets in hand. Yes, spinners will have a big role, it's not like a typical Mumbai wicket, it's a little bit dry. IF you play spinners well you can chase the total down in the rest of the overs. I'm 100% confident that we will win," said Yuzvendra Chahal.

Ravindra Jadeja top-scored with a 28-ball 62. He received ample support from Faf du Plessis (50 off 41), Ruturaj Gaikwad (33 off 25) and Suresh Raina (24 off 18).

Yuzvendra Chahal opens on his bowling effort

Virat Kohli walks back after scoring a 7-ball 8 against CSK

Yuzvendra Chahal took his third wicket of the season on Sunday by luring Ruturaj Gaikwad to miss-hit a slog-sweep to deep backward square leg. His figures at the end of the innings read 1-24 from three overs.

Opening up on the effort, Yuzvendra Chahal said he bowled 'good' but could have done better in ceasing a couple of sixes from the CSK batsmen.

"I was bowling good but you know, a couple of deliveries where they hit sixes, I could have conceded singles. But its not that bad because in Mumbai if you go at an economy of 7-8 its fine," concluded Yuzvendra Chahal.

In response to CSK's total, RCB scored 65 runs in the powerplay but at the cost of both the openers - Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal.

