CSK vs RCB, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

It is time for the top-of-the-table clash as leaders Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on challengers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 19 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, in the first of two games on Sunday (April 25).

Having lost the previous two tosses, CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s luck with the coin changed as he put RCB in to bat first on a pitch which is again touted to not live up to Mumbai’s reputation for throwing up high-scoring encounters.

CSK, who are on a three-match winning run, have made two changes to the line-up which got the better of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 18 runs on Wednesday.

Moeen Ali injured his hand in the last game and has hence made way for Dwayne Bravo, while pacer Lungi Ngidi missed out after just one game, replaced by leg-spinner Imran Tahir.

The three-time IPL champions have a three-pronged seam attack and two spinners in Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja. Their four overseas picks are Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir.

RCB have also made changes to the side which thrashed the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 10 wickets on Thursday. Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed has made way for express pacer Navdeep Saini, and all-rounder Daniel Christian replaces seamer Kane Richardson.

In addition to having the services of quite a few handy all-rounders, the Virat Kohli-led side boasts a long bowling attack comprising four frontline seamers and two spinners in Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar.

Their four overseas players are Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian and Kyle Jamieson.

CSK vs RCB – Today Match Playing 11

Advertisement

CSK playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir

CSK squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

RCB playing 11: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB squad: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Christian, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams

CSK vs RCB – Today IPL Match Umpire

On-field umpires: Bruce Oxenford, Virender Sharma

3rd umpire: Anil Kumar Chaudhary

Match referee: Shakti Singh