RR vs CSK, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have finally opened their account in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. After two stuttering defeats, captain Riyan Parag has tasted success for the first time, beating the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six runs on Sunday, March 30 in Guwahati.

Ad

Nitish Rana hit a magnificent half-century to set up the win before the bowlers contributed massively in front of the Assamese crowd. They even got to witness MS Dhoni smacking boundaries, while Ruturaj Gaikwad's fifty came in a losing cause.

Now that Match 11 of IPL 2025 is in the history books, let us look at the list of award winners, scorecard and records broken from the RR vs CSK clash.

List of all award winners in RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Rajasthan Royals' Nitish Rana swooped in almost all the records from the RR vs CSK match. He was on a different level altogether, batting at number three and smashing Chennai bowlers for fun.

Due to his immense ball-striking, Rana got five of the six awards available. Only Jofra Archer, with the most dot balls, got the bowling award. Below are all the records that were distributed:

Electric Striker of the Match: Nitish Rana (Strike rate of 225)

Ad

Fantasy King of the Match: Nitish Rana (173 points)

Super Sixes of the Match: Nitish Rana (5 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Nitish Rana (10 fours)

Most dot balls in the Match: Jofra Archer (13 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Nitish Rana (81 off 36)

RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match scorecard

RR batting scorecard vs CSK [Sportskeeda]

Rajasthan's batting started with Yashasvi Jaiswal failing another time. However, Nitish Rana (81) tormented the CSK bowling with a counter-attacking display. He single-handedly wreaked havoc to take RR to 79 in the powerplay.

Ad

However, all the other Rajasthan batters completely faltered and couldn't convert starts. Riyan Parag (37) set himself for death overs but couldn't go till the last. Noor Ahmad continued his wicket-taking spree and took 2/28.

CSK batting scorecard vs RR [Sportskeeda]

Chasing 183 on a better Guwahati track, CSK failed to get a good start. Man-in-form Rachin Ravindra scored a duck while skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad steadied the ship.

Ad

However, Rahul Tripathi (23), Shivam Dube (18) and Vijay Shankar (9) all became Wanindu Hasaranga's victim. Gaikwad looked set to bat for the entire 20 overs but failed to do so and even he was out to the Sri Lankan leg-spinner, who took 4/35.

CSK had MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease at the end but the veterans couldn't finish it off. Sandeep Sharma defended 20 runs in the last over to see RR through.

Ad

RR vs CSK, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

Rajasthan beat Chennai Super Kings for the fifth time in the last six matches. In what was the last league match of IPL 2025 in Guwahati, there were several milestones that were reached. A few of them are below:

CSK haven't won a single IPL game chasing 175+ since 2021. Jofra Archer has now bowled a total of three maiden overs vs CSK, which is the most by any overseas bowler against a particular team in IPL history. Nitish Rana scored 58 off his 81 runs inside the powerplay. This is the second-most by any RR batter after Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 62 vs KKR in IPL 2023. Ravichandran Ashwin has now become the fifth player to complete 100 IPL matches for CSK.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback