CSK vs RCB memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny IPL memes from today's match

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) became the first team to beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2021. The MS Dhoni-led outfit beat the Bangalore-based franchise by 69 runs to end their Mumbai leg in style.

The Royal Challengers had momentum on their side, having beaten the Rajasthan Royals by ten wickets at the same venue just a few days ago. However, a special performance from Ravindra Jadeja ensured the Chennai Super Kings won the contest comfortably.

MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first on a sunny afternoon. Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad provided an excellent start for the team. Suresh Raina then contributed 24 runs off 18 deliveries before Ravindra Jadeja took Harshal Patel to the cleaners.

The IPL 2021 Purple Cap holder went for 37 runs in his last over. Jadeja showed no relent to the RCB bowler as he whacked his deliveries all over the park. Courtesy of Jadeja's half-century, CSK ended with 191/4 in 20 overs.

The Bangalore-based franchise got off to a good start thanks to Devdutt Padikkal. However, none of the other RCB batsmen could get going in the middle. The likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers failed to tackle the Chennai bowlers.

Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets and then ran out Daniel Christian with a direct hit. Contributions from the lower order took RCB past 100, but they eventually suffered a 69-run loss.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 game between CSK and RCB

There were many entertaining moments in this lopsided IPL 2021 game. The Royal Challengers Bangalore were in the game during the first phase, but Ravindra Jadeja did not allow them to extend their winning streak. Here are the top memes from the CSK vs RCB match.

RCB won 4 matches continiously but it beaten by CSK.



Meanwhile rcbian. #CSKvsRCB pic.twitter.com/WmKszGy6R4 — faizalkhan (@theavenger4313) April 25, 2021