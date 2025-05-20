CSK vs RR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 62 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20. Both the teams have been knocked out of the playoffs race and would be looking to finish the season on a high. CSK are in last position, with six points from 12 matches, while RR are in ninth place, having won only three of their 13 games.

Ad

Chennai registered a two-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on May 7. Bowling first, CSK held KKR to 179-6 as left arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad starred with excellent figures of 4-31. In the chase, Chennai got home in 19.4 overs as Dewald Brevis clobbered 52 off 25, while debutant Urvil Patel slammed 31 off 11 balls. Shivam Dube (45 off 40) also played a key knock.

Rajasthan fell short in yet another chase in their previous match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Batting first, PBKS recovered from a horror start to post 219-5. In the chase, RR were held to 209-7 despite cracking knocks from Yashasvi Jaiswal (50 off 25), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (40 off 15) and Dhruv Jurel (53 off 31).

Ad

Trending

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record in IPL

Chennai and Rajasthan have met 30 times in the IPL, with CSK having a 16-14 lead in the head-to-head numbers. Rajasthan beat Chennai by six runs when the sides clashed in the first half in Guwahati.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.

Matches Played - 30

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 16

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 14

Matches with No Result - 0

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record in Delhi

Chennai and Rajasthan will be meeting at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi for the first time in the IPL. The teams have clashed 14 times at neutral venues, with RR having an 8-6 lead in the head-to-head numbers.

Ad

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - N/A

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - N/A

Matches with No Result - N/A

Last five Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals matches

Rajasthan have won four of the last five matches played against Chennai in the IPL. CSK's only win came when they registered a five-wicket triumph in a home game last season, chasing a target of 142.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a summary of the last five Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals games.

RR (182/9) beat CSK (176/6) by 6 runs, March 30, 2025

CSK (145/5) beat RR (141/5) by 5 wickets, May 12, 2024

RR (202/5) beat CSK (170/6) by 32 runs, April 27, 2023

RR (175/8) beat CSK (172/6) by 3 runs, April 12, 2023

RR (151/5) beat CSK (150/6) by 5 wickets, May 20, 2022

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More