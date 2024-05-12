CSK vs RR, IPL 2024: Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 61 of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 12. The first match of a double-header will be crucial in the context of qualification for the playoffs.

CSK are on 12 points after 12 matches and need to win Sunday's match to stay in contention for a place in the top four. A loss will make life very tough for them, considering that multiple teams are still in with a chance of finishing in the top four. In their previous match, Chennai went down to Gujarat Titans (GT) by 35 runs. Chasing 232, they were held to 196-8.

RR have 16 points from 11 matches and need one win to become the second team to qualify for the playoffs after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Rajasthan, however, have slipped to an extent recently. They went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by one run, which was followed by a 20-run defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Today's CSK vs RR toss result

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Sanju Samson said:

“It looks like a decent wicket to bat on. Being a day game, we are not expecting any dew later in the innings.”

Dhruv Jurel is back in the side for Rajasthan. For Chennai, Maheesh Theekshana comes in for Mitchell Santner.

CSK vs RR - Today's match playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana

Chennai subs: Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan subs: Rovman Powell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Nandre Burger, Keshav Maharaj, Tanush Kotian

Today's CSK vs RR pitch report

183 has been the average score at the venue this season. Daren Ganga has said that there is no covering of grass, it’s bare. If there’s a little bit of moisture, it will be tacky, sticky and could be a little bit of a challenge for the team batting first, he adds. There will be a little bit of turn. The team batting first will be looking for a target around 200, concluded Ganga.

Today's CSK vs RR match players list

Chennai Super Kings squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Rachin Ravindra, Simarjeet Singh, Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Choudhary, Richard Gleeson, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu, Maheesh Theekshana, Shaik Rasheed, Aravelly Avanish, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, RS Hangargekar

Rajasthan Royals squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Donovan Ferreira, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer, Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Singh Rathore, Nandre Burger, Dhruv Jurel, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Abid Mushtaq, Tanush Kotian, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

CSK vs RR - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Rohan Pandit, Yeshwant Barde

TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary

Match Referee: Shakti Singh

