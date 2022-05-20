CSK vs RR memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in the 68th match of IPL 2022 on Friday (May 20). RR have sealed the second spot in the points table, courtesy of this victory.

After electing to bat first, CSK got off to a poor start as Trent Boult dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad (2) in the first over of the match. Moeen Ali (93) then came in with ultra-positive intent and injected some much-needed momentum into the innings after an early setback.

Ali was particularly severe against Boult as he amassed 26 runs off the sixth over bowled by the Kiwi. The southpaw reached his half-century in just 19 balls in the same over.

RR managed to make a comeback and control the run flow after the powerplay with the introduction of the spinners into the attack. Ravichandran Ashwin (1/28) trapped Devon Conway (16) LBW in the eighth over to break the dangerous 83-run partnership between him and Ali.

After this, the CSK batters toiled hard and struggled to hit boundaries. The RR bowlers bowled tight lines and kept the run rate under check. Moeen Ali also could not do much damage in the second half of the innings before departing in the 20th over, falling seven runs short of a century. The Super Kings eventually managed to claw their way to 150/6 at the end of 20 overs.

In the chase, Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler (2) endured yet another failure as Simarjeet Singh dismissed him in the second over. Yashasvi Jaiswal (59) continued his good form at the other end by notching up a half-century to keep his side in the hunt.

However, Prashant Solanki (2/20) sent Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer back to the pavilion in the space of an over to deliver a match-defining blow to the Royals.

Just as things looked tricky, Ravichandran Ashwin (40*) played a blinder and helped RR reach home in the final over without any further hiccups.

CSK vs RR IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the clash between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. They expressed their reactions to the same through some fascinating memes on social media.

Here is a collection of some of the best memes related to the game:

Sagar @sagarcasm If CSK defeat RR by 149+ runs, RCB will overtake RR

Moeen Ali:



Moeen Ali:

MS Dhoni to Chepauk

