CSK vs SRH, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are one win away from going top of the table. The Sunrisers Hyderabad are languishing at the bottom. However, the tables can slightly turn when the two sides face each other in Match 23 of IPL 2021 at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi on Wednesday (April 28).

A fresh venue brought about a change of fortune for SRH as skipper David Warner won the toss and opted to bat first on a surface which is expected to aid the batters. The captains had to take into consideration the dew factor, which is set to affect play post 8 p.m.

SRH have made two changes to the line-up which lost a Super Over against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday. Star batsman Manish Pandey, who was dropped for the previous two games on account of maintaining a poor strike rate, replaces Virat Singh in the side tonight. In the bowling department, swing bowler Sandeep Sharma gets the nod in place of all-rounder Abhishek Sharma.

In addition to having quite a few handy all-rounders in their ranks, SRH fielded a bowling attack comprising of three frontline pacers and a lone spinner in Rashid Khan. Their four overseas players include Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson and Rashid.

CSK also made a couple of changes to the side which thrashed leaders Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 69 runs at the weekend. Having recovered from his injury, all-rounder Moeen Ali replaces Dwayne Bravo, and pacer Lungi Ngidi comes into the side instead of leggie Imran Tahir.

Along with a plethora of all-rounders spread across the lower-middle order, MS Dhoni can also avail the services of three specialist seamers and one spinner in Ravindra Jadeja. CSK's four overseas picks are Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran and Lungi Ngidi.

CSK vs SRH – Today Match Playing 11

CSK playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi

CSK squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Moeen Ali, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

SRH playing 11: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul

SRH squad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad

CSK vs SRH – Today IPL Match Umpire

On-field umpires: Chettithody Shamshuddin, Rod Tucker

3rd umpire: Nitin Menon

Match referee: Javagal Srinath