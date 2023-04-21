CSK vs SRH, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today’s match 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won the toss and chose to field first against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 29th match of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, April 21.

CSK have gone in with the same playing XI and impact substitutes from their last game, where they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Although SRH also have the same 16-member squad from their last game, skipper Aiden Markram insisted that there will be changes in the playing XI.

Here is the list of substitute players for the match:

Chennai Super Kings: Ambati Rayudu, Shaikh Rasheed, S Senapati, Dwaine Pretorius, and R Hangargekar.

SunRisers Hyderabad: T Natarajan, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, and Sanvir Singh.

Speaking at the toss, CSK skipper MS Dhoni predicted that dew will play a significant role in the second half of the match.

"We'll bowl first. This pitch is 50-50 because it is slightly cloudy. There might be dew so always better to chase. All packed together on the points table, we need to do well and not look at the table at this moment," Dhoni said.

SRH skipper Markram also stated that they would've liked to bowl first. He, however, insisted that they will look to take a leaf out of their recent win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and come out all guns blazing against CSK.

"We'd have also bowled first. We had a good game against KKR batting first, so hopefully we can take a leaf out of that. I think we need to get the whole game good together, one skill is good and the other not as much, so we are working on it. If one of them is having a good night, they have to make it big," Makram said.

CSK vs SRH Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, and Umran Malik.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, and Matheesha Pathirana.

