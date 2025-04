CSK vs SRH, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 43 of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK and SRH are the two bottom placed sides in the competition. While Chennai are in last place, with four points from eight games, Hyderabad are in ninth place. They also have four points from eight matches, but have a better run rate that CSK.

Chennai got hammered by nine wickets by Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous match at the Wankhede Stadium. Sent into bat, CSK were held to 176-5 despite half-centuries from Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja. In the chase, Mumbai were not troubled at all as they cruised home in 15.4 overs.

Hyderabad also suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of MI in their previous match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Batting first, SRH crumbled to 35-5 before Heinrich Klaasen (71 off 44) and Abhinav Manohar (43 off 27) dragged them to 143-8. The total proved highly inadequate as MI got home in 15.4 overs.

Today's CSK vs SRH toss result

SRH have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Pat Cummins said:

"Looks a little bit drier, which is what we expect in Chennai. Let's see.”

Chennai have made a couple of changes - Rachin Ravindra and Vijay Shankar are out; Dewald Brevis and Deepak Hooda come in.

CSK vs SRH - Today's match playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

CSK Impact Subs: Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Kamindu Mendis, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Shami, Zeeshan Ansari

SRH Impact Subs: Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder

Today's CSK vs SRH pitch report

“The surface looks quite dry, very similar to what we have seen previously. It is going to be slightly on the slower side and a bit two-paced as well. The pace bowlers might have to use change of pace. I think there will be a little bit of spin as well. This pitch might just be a bit tricky." Simon Doull and Michael Clarke

Today's CSK vs SRH match players list

Chennai Super Kings squad: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Anshul Kamboj, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sam Curran, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Dewald Brevis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Expand Tweet

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Wiaan Mulder, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Chahar, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide

CSK vs SRH - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Mohit Krishnadas

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

