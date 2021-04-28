CSK vs SRH memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny IPL memes from today's match

The Sunrisers Hyderabad continue to languish at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table after losing their fifth match of the season. The Chennai Super Kings beat them by seven wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

David Warner won the toss and elected to bat. The Orange Army lost Jonny Bairstow early, but the duo of Warner and Manish Pandey took the score past 120. Unfortunately, Warner could not accelerate his innings optimally. He departed to the pavilion after scoring 57 runs off 55 deliveries. Pandey soon joined him in the dressing room.

Kane Williamson and Kedar Jadhav's cameos helped the Sunrisers Hyderabad finish with 171/3 on the board. Lungi Ngidi was the best bowler for CSK tonight, returning with figures of 2/35 in his four overs.

Chasing 172 runs to win, the Chennai Super Kings got off to an excellent start, courtesy of Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad's 129-run partnership. Unlike SRH, CSK maintained a healthy run rate. Rashid Khan tried his best to bring SRH back into the contest by taking three wickets, but the other bowlers could not back him much.

Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja completed the formalities in the 19th over. The Chennai Super Kings returned to the number one position in the IPL 2021 points table with a comprehensive 7-wicket win over the IPL 2016 winners.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will have to work on their mistakes and start winning soon. They have played six matches in the competition so far, managing just two points.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 game between CSK and SRH

There were many interesting moments during the first IPL 2021 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Here are the top memes from the fixture.

5 Wins in a row 🔥💥. 4 One sided match. This is not our CSK.🤨 Summa summa easyaaa win panna venaam.😉😆.#CSk#CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/azLqOUnqNL — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) April 28, 2021

