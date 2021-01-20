"CSK will have to build their team around Jadeja, Chahar, Gaikwad and Curran" - Irfan Pathan

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has named Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sam Curran as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s core group of players around whom the franchise should build its team.

All the IPL franchises are supposed to finalise their list of retained and released players by Wednesday, January 20. That would be followed by a transfer window and the IPL 2021 auction which is scheduled for February.

In this context, Irfan Pathan was asked in the recent episode of the Star Sports show Cricket Connected about the players who could form the new core group of CSK.

The former CSK player lauded the Chennai-based team's owners for running the side professionally. He added that would help the franchise to excel in the years to come even if they change their core group of players.

"They need to make a lot of changes. It has been a fantastic franchise; I have been a part of CSK. I know they run the franchise fantastically. Their owners know cricket and back their players a lot. Everything is for the players there. That is why, this franchise will perform consistently going ahead even if they change their core," said Pathan.

Speaking about the quartet who should form CSK's core group, Irfan Pathan said:

"Yes, they may have a few headaches currently. According to me, they will have to build their team around Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sam Curran, and they will do that as well. They do not have Shane Watson, so it is clear they will look for a batsman in place of him."

Official



Sam Curran retained by Chennai Super Kings team for the IPL 2021 😎🔥



Source - Harbhajan | #CSK #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/QoXQscMOZT — Sam Curran FC™ (@SamCurranFC) January 20, 2021

CSK can put Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla and Murali Vijay back in the auction: Irfan Pathan

Kedar Jadhav failed to deliver the goods for CSK in IPL 2020 [P/C: iplt20.com]

With CSK having the lowest purse among all IPL teams, apart from the funds available due to the retirement of Shane Watson, Irfan Pathan said the franchise can release some of their big-ticket players and buy them back in the auction if required.

"They will have to empty their piggy bank, break it and create a new one. They have 3-4 players whom if they put in the auction, they can even buy them back cheaper if they want, but they will have 15-20 crore once they put them back in the auction," stated Pathan

The left-arm pacer named Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla and Murali Vijay as some of the players CSK could release to increase their available purse at the auction.

"You can talk about Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla or even Murali Vijay, I think he was bought for 2 crores. And when you talk about foreign players, a lot of times you get good players at a low price," concluded Pathan.

CSK have already released Harbhajan Singh, and as per a few reports, Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla and Murali Vijay have also made it back into the auction. That will ensure that the franchise has a good enough sum to bolster their squad in the IPL 2021 auction, with an additional INR 4 crore already available because of the retirement of Shane Watson.