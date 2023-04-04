“Cute reunion”: MS Dhoni gives a high five to Krishnappa Gowtham’s daughter 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni shared a cute moment with the Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) bowling all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham’s daughter after match six of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Monday, April 3. Dhoni also posed for a picture with the Gowtham family.

CSK beat LSG by 12 runs in a high-scoring encounter at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Batting first after losing the toss, Chennai put up 217/7 as openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) and Devon Conway (47) featured in a rapid 110-run stand for the opening wicket. Moeen Ali then claimed 4/26 to restrict Lucknow to 205/7.

After the game, Chennai Super Kings’ official social media handles shared pictures of Dhoni interacting with the Gowthams. In the first image, the CSK captain is seen exchanging a high-five with Gowtham’s daughter. In the second picture, the legend poses with Gowtham and his family. CSK shared the pictures with the caption:

“A Cute #Yellovely reunion 💛🤗.”

Gowtham, 34, was part of CSK during IPL 2021. He was purchased by the franchise at the auction for a whopping ₹9.25 crore. On Monday, representing LSG against his former franchise, he bowled one over for 20 runs without claiming a wicket. With the bat, he scored an unbeaten 17 off 11 balls.

“I was quite surprised with the wicket” - MS Dhoni reflects on CSK’s impressive win

Speaking after Chennai’s impressive win in the match against LSG, Dhoni admitted that he was quite surprised with how well the wicket in Chepauk played. The CSK captain commented:

“(It was) a terrific high-scoring game. All of us were thinking how the wicket would be. It was the perfect first game that could happen. I thought it would be much slower. But it was a wicket where you could score runs. I was quite surprised with the wicket. But we'll have to see if we can produce a wicket like this game after game."

The 41-year-old, however, urged the fast bowlers to improve their performance. He stated:

“Fast bowling we need to slightly improve. Need to bowl according to the conditions. What is important is to keep an eye as to what the opposition bowlers are doing.”

Issuing a warning to his bowlers over wides and no-balls, he cheekily commented:

“One more thing is they'll have to bowl no no-balls or extra wides. Or they'll have to play under a new captain. It will be my second warning and then I'll be off.”

Chennai bowled as many as 13 wides and three no-balls in the match against Lucknow.

Poll : 0 votes