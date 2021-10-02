IPL 2021: "We've seen it happen to Warner and it can happen to many other players too" - Dale Steyn fears it could be the end of the road for Suresh Raina 

Dale Steyn and Sanjay Manjrekar feel Suresh Raina's time in the Indian Premier League could be coming to an end given his recent form. The left-handed batsman has only scored 157 runs off 11 appearances this season with a sole fifty to his name.

Regarding Raina's poor form, Steyn and Manjrekar both believe that he does not have a bright future ahead and the ongoing season could potentially be his last. Steyn cited the example of David Warner, who has been dropped from the playing XI, despite being a legend for the franchise. Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Steyn said:

"Maybe it is the end of the road for Raina, it is a tough one. He has been a legend. If you don't score runs, we've seen it happen to Warner and it can happen to many other players too."

Speaking in the same regard, Manjrekar said:

"He's not looking at the moment like a batter who has got a couple of seasons left in him"

Raina's form is a minor blip in an otherwise brilliant campaign for the Chennai Super Kings. They have cruised to the playoffs. Both Steyn and Manjrekar believe CSK do not need to introduce any changes to their line-up for the clash against the Rajasthan Royals. Steyn said:

"No, they're fine. Their whole team from 1-11 is fine. Suresh Raina is a bit of a concern. But no need for a change because it's all working out for them."

CSK could potentially seal a spot to play in Qualifier 1 to avail two chances to play in the final with a win over Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.

I'm just confused by how Parag keeps playing: Dale Steyn

Rajasthan Royals' decline in the second leg of the 2021 IPL can primarily be attributed to their middle-order batting. The likes of Mahipal Lomror, Liam Livingstone, Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia have failed to deliver the goods on a regular basis.

Boria Majumdar @BoriaMajumdar What is Riyan Parag trying to do? And what’s happened to Shivam Dube? Enough chances given I think. What is Riyan Parag trying to do? And what’s happened to Shivam Dube? Enough chances given I think.

Steyn expressed his confusion over the repeated inclusion of Riyan Parag in the playing eleven with players such as Shivam Dube on the sidelines. Steyn added:

"I'm just confused by how Riyan Parag keeps playing, like it's nothing personal just I have not seen it yet, he has not shown me or anyone else for that matter. I've been in a team with Shivam Dube, I know what he is capable of doing."

Manjrekar also vouched for the selection of all-rounder Dube in place of Parag. He believes Shreyas Gopal can also be given a look in place of under-fire Rahul Tewatia. Manjrekar added:

"If they can maybe be a little bold and think of Tewatia purely as a leg-spinner, who is the better option him or Shreyas Gopal? And maybe include Gopal instead of him. But, Shivam Dube not playing in this RR batting lineup is just bizarre to me."

Rajasthan Royals could fear finishing at the bottom of the points table for the second successive season if they fail to find a rhythm in the final leg of fixtures. They head into the clash against CSK on the back of three successive defeats in the UAE leg against DC, SRH and RCB.

