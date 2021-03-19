Dale Steyn names his favourite team ahead of IPL 2021

South African speedster Dale Steyn named his favourite IPL team during a 'Q and A' session on Twitter. The 'Phalaborwa Express' previously represented the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL, but chose a team he has never played for.

While Dale Steyn tried to remain diplomatic with his answer, he ultimately named the Mumbai Indians (MI) as his favourite IPL team. Explaining why he picked MI, Dale Steyn wrote that the Mumbai side looks formidable ahead of IPL 2021. He added that MI's Quinton de Kock is one of his favourite players.

"All teams, but Mumbai seem to have a solid thing going. Quinton de Kock is also one of my favorite players so I always support him too," Dale Steyn wrote when a fan asked about his favourite IPL team.

Dale Steyn clarified his earlier statement about the IPL

Dale Steyn was busy playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) when he was asked why he decided to skip IPL 2021. Steyn said that tournaments like the LPL and PSL are more rewarding when compared to the IPL.

“I wanted some time off. I found that playing in these other leagues was slightly more rewarding as a player. I think when you go to the IPL, there are so many big squads and so many big names and so much emphasis on maybe the amount of money players earn and everything like that. So, somewhere down the line, cricket gets forgotten,” Steyn said.

That statement caused a huge uproar on social media and fans from all over the gave their opinions on the situation. The cricketer had to clarify what he said to shut down the controversy. Steyn remarked that his words were taken out of context and also apologised if he had hurt anyone's sentiments.

"The IPL has been nothing short of amazing in my career. My words were never intended to be degrading, insulting, or to compare any of the leagues. Social media and words taken out of context can often do that. My apologies if this has upset anyone. Much love," he wrote in a tweet.

