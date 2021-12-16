Dale Steyn set to be SRH's next bowling coach - Reports 

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn is reportedly in line to be the next bowling coach for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The 38-year-old recently bid adieu to the game as a player after playing for 17 years at the international level.

According to Cricbuzz, an IPL official has confirmed that negotiations have taken place between Steyn and SRH. The appointment of former India all-rounder Hemang Badani to the SRH coaching staff is also a possibility.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad are embracing an overhaul with the departure of mentor VVS Laxman, head coach Tom Moody and batting coach Brad Haddin in the offseason. Laxman had to leave his post as mentor of the team after accepting to take over from Rahul Dravid as the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

The franchise endured a horrid IPL 2021 campaign and are one of only two teams to have retained two players ahead of the mega auction.

With a new squad coming in under the leadership of Kane Williamson, SRH's management will have to keep an eye out for the coaching staff as well. The position of head coach is likely to be taken up again by Moody, who served as director of cricket the previous season.

It was under the tutelage of the Australian coach that the franchise went on to win the IPL title in 2016.

Dale Steyn was part of SRH for three seasons

The Proteas speedster played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad for three seasons from 2013 to 2015. The move came after the Deccan Chargers were ousted from the league.

Steyn has also gone on to represent Royal Challengers Bangalore across two stints and the Gujarat Lions as well. He played a total of 95 IPL matches and returned 97 wickets at an excellent economy of 6.92.

The right-arm pacer had cheekily suggested that he is available to be the next bowling coach for Team India. The Men In Blue were looking for candidates following the departure of Bharat Arun.

While Paras Mhambrey was eventually appointed to the role, Steyn will likely make his coaching debut in the IPL with the Sunrisers Hyderabad next season.

