"David Miller is a fantastic player"- Kumar Sangakkara justifies Rajasthan Royals retaining the South African

Former Sri Lankan wicket-keeper and current director of cricket for the Rajasthan Royals, Kumar Sangakkara, has revealed why the Royals decided to retain South African batsman David Miller for the upcoming IPL 2021.

David Miller made only one appearance for the Royals in IPL 2020, where he got out for a diamond duck against the Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

David Miller is known for his power-hitting and Kumar Sangakkara has high hopes of the South African batsman. Miller has been in good touch off late and put on a brilliant display against Pakistan last week. He hit an unbeaten 85 off 45 balls (5 fours, 7 sixes) to help the South African team go from 65/7 to 164/8.

"Well, I think he is a fantastic player. The left-hander finisher. He has the ability to punish the attack. He had a very good innings in the last T20 against Pakistan, where he brought South Africa out of the very difficult situation," said Kumar Sangakkara.

Sangakkara believes that if David Miller does get his chance, he can become an important batsman for the Royals, especially in the death overs.

Chris Morris will join fellow South African David Miller at the Rajasthan Royals

Chris Morris entered the IPL 2021 auction at a base price of INR 75 lakh after being released by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the season.

The Proteas all-rounder became the most expensive player in IPL auction history after being bought by the Rajasthan Royals for INR 16.25 crores. He will join fellow South African David Miller in the RR squad in IPL 2021.

The South African played nine games last season, picking up 11 wickets and scoring 34 runs. In total, Chris Morris has claimed 80 wickets in 70 matches in the IPL.