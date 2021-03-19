David Warner gives much-awaited fitness update ahead of IPL 2021

David Warner has given fans a much-awaited fitness update ahead of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain suffered a groin injury during the limited-overs series against India last year.

Warner was ruled out for the first two Tests against India after picking up the injury and then made a hasty comeback to play the last two matches because of Australia's batting problems.

This only made things worse for Warner as he aggravated the injury and had to miss the recent five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

There were several concerns about his participation in IPL 2021. However, the SRH skipper has cleared the air with a fitness update and said he is ready for the challenges ahead.

“I am feeling good while batting and completely ready for the challenges ahead”, David Warner said after he scored a brilliant ton in a Marsh Cup game recently.

In the 9th match of the 2020-21 Marsh Cup, David Warner's century helped his team New South Wales get past the finishing line. Chasing a target of 259 against Tasmania, Warner scored 108 off 115 balls as his team won the game by 3 wickets.

With this century, David Warner also moved to the top of the tournament's scoring charts. In the two games he has played so far, Warner has scored 195 runs at an average of 97.50 and a strike rate of 103.17. The left-hander mustered 87 runs in his first game following the groin injury.

David Warner's stunning numbers in the IPL

David Warner is, without a doubt, an IPL legend. He is the fastest batsman to score 5,000 IPL runs and is the only overseas batter to have crossed the 5,000-run mark.

In 142 games, David Warner has accrued 5,254 runs at an average of 42.71 and a strike rate of 141.54. He is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament's history and might have been higher up the charts had he not missed IPL 2018.

The Aussie cricketer has been an absolute beast while representing SRH and is an important part of their setup. Warner has scored 3,819 runs in just 87 games while donning the SRH jersey.

The next highest run-scorer for SRH is Shikhar Dhawan with 2,518 runs in 85 games. This difference betweeen the two is an indication of David Warner's dominance while playing for the franchise.

SRH will play their first IPL 2021 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 11th.

