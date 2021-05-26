David Warner recalls fond memories of IPL 2016 championship win

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner looked back at his IPL franchise's maiden championship win earlier today. Warner posted a photo of him lifting the IPL trophy after SRH defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final in 2016.

David Warner was the captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team at the time. Under his leadership, the team finished third in the points table that season. The Orange Army then defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Lions and the Royal Challengers Bangalore to capture the prestigious trophy.

The Australian opener uploaded the following photo to his Instagram story today, with the caption: "Memories."

David Warner led his team from the front in the 2016 edition of the Indian Premier League. He ended the season as the second-highest run-scorer with 848 runs to his name. For most of IPL 2016, Warner received support from his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, who amassed 501 runs in the competition.

Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar also played an integral role in Hyderabad's championship win. He won the Purple Cap by taking 23 wickets in 17 innings.

David Warner lost the SRH captaincy to Kane Williamson in IPL 2021

Kane Williamson has replaced David Warner as the captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Unfortunately, David Warner could not meet expectations in IPL 2021. The southpaw scored 193 runs in six matches, with his strike rate being close to 110. Since SRH could only earn two points in their six outings under Warner's captaincy, the team management replaced him as captain.

Kiwi player Kane Williamson took over the reins of the team. However, the Sunrisers lost their first match under Williamson's leadership to the Rajasthan Royals.

When the tournament was indefinitely suspended, SRH were at the bottom of the points table. The Orange Army will aim to turn things around when the rest of the IPL season is staged.