David Warner wishes SRH teammate Kane Williamson on his birthday, calls him a "legend"

Sunrisers Hyderabad fans got another glimpse of David Warner's fun personality off the field when the Australian took to Instagram to wish his SRH teammate Kane Williamson on his birthday.

Warner uploaded a collage of the duo and captioned the post: "Big happy birthday brother @kane_s_w enjoy the day with the family. #birthday #legend #gentleman #friends."

You can view the post below:

David Warner wished Williamson and Jonny Bairstow on Friendship Day earlier

Warner is known for being extremely active on social media platforms. He regularly interacts with his fans and often shares clips of his dance moves to entertain them. He also posts pictures with his teammates on various tours.

Earlier this month, Warner posted a picture of himself alongside Williamson and England’s Jonny Bairstow in the SRH dressing room. He captioned the post: “Happy friendship day everyone!! The beauty about cricket is we have friends all around the world."

SRH's journey in IPL 2021

SRH had a torrid time in the first half of IPL 2021. They picked up just two points from seven matches and sit at the bottom of the points table. This means they will have to win every game once the season resumes in order to make it to the playoffs.

Bairstow is SRH's leading run-scorer this season with 248 runs from seven games. Meanwhile, Afghanistan tweaker Rashid Khan is their most successful bowler with 10 wickets.

The IPL season, which was halted in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on 19 September. Mumbai Indians will play the Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the restart.

The United Arab Emirates will host the rest of the league fixtures and the playoffs, with Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah the three venues.

