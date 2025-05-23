DC assistant coach issues a crucial update on Axar Patel's availability ahead of IPL 2025 match versus PBKS

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Axar Patel's availability for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) is yet to be confirmed as he continues to recover towards the end of the league stage. The all-rounder had missed the crucial clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21.

The franchise sorely missed the all-rounder's services in the virtual knockout on a tacky surface. DC ended up suffering a tame 59-run loss to be knocked out of the playoffs race. In Axar's absence, vice-captain Faf du Plessis had led the side while emerging all-rounder Madhav Tiwari replaced him in the playing XI.

DC have pride to play for as well as the prospect of hampering the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) top two hopes in their final match of the season, scheduled for Saturday, May 24.

DC assistant coach Matthew Mort revealed that Axar Patel has not trained with the side ahead of the clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

“The honest answer is I don’t fully know. He’s not training today. But, we’ll find out when we get back there today. Obviously, he wasn’t well the other day. He’s had a pretty rugged time with a few different little niggle and injuries. I’m sure he’s motivated to come out and play, but we’ll probably know a little bit more tonight when we go back and see the medical stuff," Mott said during the pre-match press conference (via the Indian Express).

DC had already played against PBKS earlier this season, but that particular clash in Dharamshala was called off midway. The match was announced to be replayed as per the revised schedule for the final leg of the IPL 2025 season.

Axar Patel has scored 263 runs and taken 5 wickets in IPL 2025

Axar Patel, leading the side, has played a massive role for DC with both bat and ball this season. The all-rounder has batted higher up the order, playing several crucial knocks along with the other middle-order batters. With the ball, he has often opened the attack, and bowled consistently in the powerplay.

He scored 263 runs in 11 innings at an average of 26.30 and a strike rate of 157.48. His five wickets have come with an economy rate of 8.47.

DC have an opportunity to clinch the fifth position in the points table with a win over the Shreyas Iyer-led side, but the franchise continues to miss out on the playoffs since the 2021 season.

