DC Auction 2022: Full list of players bought by Delhi Capitals on Day 1 of IPL 2022 auction

Delhi Capitals (DC) had an eventful outing on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega-auction. The franchise began the auction by attempting to buy Faf du Plessis, Shikhar Dhawan and R Ashwin. However, after failing to acquire the trio, the DC went all out to land the final player on the marquee list, David Warner.

The team ended up second-best against the adamant Chennai Super Kings in their pursuit of Dwayne Bravo. They roped in their first all-rounder by winning the bid for Mitchell Marsh.

The 2020 IPL finalists managed to get a hold of Shardul Thakur following an intense bidding war against the Punjab Kings. They followed up with a couple of value for money signings in the form of Kuldeep Yadav and Mustafizur Rahman.

In the later stages of the auction, the Delhi Capitals invested largely in backup players. They roped in a backup wicket-keeper option in KS Bharat.

Sarfaraz Khan was also bought by the team for his base price while another former U-19 star was bought in as well in the form of Kamlesh Nagarkoti. Ashwin Hebbar, the Andhra Pradesh all-rounder was also purchased for his base price.

Full list of DC players with price in IPL 2022 auction

Shardul Thakur - ₹10.75 crore Mitchell Marsh - ₹6.5 crore David Warner - ₹6.25 crore Kuldeep Yadav - ₹2 crore Mustafizur Rahman - ₹2 crore KS Bharat - ₹2 crore K Nagarkoti - ₹1.1 crore Sarfaraz Khan - ₹20 lakh Ashwin Hebbar - ₹20 lakh

DC bought a total of nine players to strengthen the core of their side. They spent ₹34.5 crores on the first day of the two-day event and have ₹16.5 crores remaining in their purse. It remains to be seen what the team plans to do on the second day of the auction.

