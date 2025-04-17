DC bowling coach fined for Code of Conduct breach during IPL 2025 match vs RR

Delhi Capitals (DC) bowling coach Munaf Patel has been fined 25% of his match fees for violating BCCI’s code of conduct during his team's IPL 2025 fixture against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, April 16.

The former India pacer was in the dugout during DC's sixth league game of the season against RR. Along with being fined 25% of his match fees, Patel has also been handed one demerit point for this season.

As per Economic Times, Munaf was involved in a heated argument with the fourth umpire for not allowing him to relay a message to the on-field players. With the Match Referee's decision on level 1 offences being binding, Munaf admitted to his offences, which saw him being handed the fine and the demerit point. A statement from BCCI read (via News18):

"Munaf Patel admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 – which pertains to the conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game – and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction."

Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals in a closely fought encounter

Tristan Stubbs and KL Rahul batted for the Delhi Capitals in the Super Over - Source: Getty

After being asked to bat first, Delhi Capitals scored 188/5 in their 20 overs, thanks to efforts from Abishek Porel (49 off 37), KL Rahul (38 off 32), Tristan Stubbs (34 in 18), and Axar Patel (34 in 14). Rajasthan Royals matched that effort but couldn't get over the line.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's (51 off 37) and Nitish Rana's (51 off 28) efforts were overshadowed by a fine last over by Mitchell Starc, who defended nine runs off the last six deliveries.

In the Super Over, two run-outs saw RR give DC 12 runs to chase for a win. A boundary from KL Rahul and a gargantuan maximum from Tristan Stubbs helped them seal the game and win their fifth contest out of six league games so far.

